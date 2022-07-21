Former India opener Wasim Jaffer believes Maharashtra and Chennai Super Kings opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad should make his ODI debut and open alongside captain Shikhar Dhawan in the three-match ODI series against West Indies beginning in Trinidad on Friday (July 22). Jaffer said that Ruturaj has an impressive List A record as an opener. The youngster has scored 3,284 runs at an average of 54.73 and a strike rate of 100.09 in 64 List A games.

“I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also, the left-right combo stays. #WIvIND,” Jaffer said in a tweet.

I think Ruturaj should make his ODI debut and open with Shikhar in the WI series. Ruturaj scored 4 tons in 5 inns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, deserves a look in. Also left-right combo stays. #WIvIND — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 21, 2022

Gaikwad came into the limelight after starring in CSK’s title-winning campaign in IPL 2021. He won the Orange Cap by amassing 635 runs in 16 matches at an average of 45.35 and a strike rate of 136.26. The young batter went on to make his T20I debut for India against Sri Lanka last year. After limited opportunities in the subsequent series, he got a chance to showcase his skills in the five-match T20I rubber against South Africa at home.

With so many big names absent from the squad, the Indian selectors will test the likes of batsmen Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav, who along with all-rounder Deepak Hooda are expected to come to the fore. The Indian team had flown to Trinidad from the United Kingdom which is experiencing its hottest summer and landed on a rainy Caribbean island. So, the team management decided to use the indoor facilities to tune up for the upcoming games.

All three ODIs of the series will be played at the Queen`s Park Oval here between July 22 and 27 in Trinidad. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, between July 29-August 7 with the last two matches scheduled in the USA.

Regular skipper Rohit Sharma, Pant and Pandya will return to the squad for the T20Is, while Kohli, Bumrah and Shami have been rested for those matches as well.

(with IANS inputs)