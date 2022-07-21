Team India landed in Trinidad & Tobago on Wednesday (July 20) and hit the indoor nets at Queen’s Park Oval as rain interrupted their first training session in the Caribbean. Hosts West Indies completed their practice and nets in the sunshine but Shikhar Dhawan’s side were forced indoors.

Shubman Gill gave a lowdown of things from Trinidad in a video shared by the BCCI. Gill spoke about the plan being disrupted and having to do with whatever is available.

Watch Team India’s indoor training session in Trinidad here…

Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies



Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's first net session in Trinidad #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oxF0dHJfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

In a little more than 24 hours, a Rohit Sharma-less Indian side would lock horns with hosts West Indies in the ODI opener at Trinidad. Despite missing big stars like Rohit, Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in the batting department, the side is spoilt for choices. There are four potential options as openers who can partner captain Shikhar Dhawan at the top.

India’s squad for 3 ODIs for WI: Shikhar Dhawan (Captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Deepak Hooda, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (vice-captain), Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Mohd Siraj, Arshdeep Singh.

The Indian team had flown to Trinidad from the United Kingdom which is experiencing its hottest summer and landed on a rainy Caribbean island. So, the team management decided to use the indoor facilities to tune up for the upcoming games.

“As we have just come from the UK, we thought that it would be nice to have an (outdoor) practice session. But it started raining. So, it’s always better to have a knock in the indoor facilities rather than having no session,” said opener Shubman Gill in the video tweeted by BCCI.

“It was a good session as we got to do some specific things like playing underarm balls,” said Gill.

Gill said the players are looking forward to the chance of playing a good white-ball side like West Indies. “I am feeling great and we all are really excited and really buzzed about these three ODIs. We feel that it would be a good series,” Gill said.

All three ODIs of the series will be played at the Queen’s Park Oval here between July 22 and 27 in Trinidad. The ODI series will be followed by a five-match T20I series, between July 29-August 7 with the last two matches scheduled in the USA.

(with IANS inputs)