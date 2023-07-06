India Vs West Indies 2023: Virat Kohli Dismissed Cheaply By Jaydev Unadkat In Practice Game, WATCH

Former India captain Virat Kohli has been struggling with the bat in Test cricket, failing to live up to his lofty standards. Kohli scored his first Test century after over 1,000 days – a 186 against Australia at Nagpur earlier this year.

But Kohli failed to cross 50 in both innings of the World Test Championship (WTC) final, scoring 14 and 49 as India lost by 209 runs to Australia at the Oval last month. The former India skipper has arrived in the Caribbean early to prepare for the two-match Test series against the West Indies, which gets underway in Rouseau on July 12.

However, Kohli’s tour is once again off to a rocky start as he was dismissed for just 2 in an intra-squad practice game at Barbados. Kohli edged left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat to the slip cordon to fall early on Wednesday.



cre Trending Stories

WATCH Virat Kohli fall cheaply to Jaydev Unadkat in Barbados HERE…

Virat Kohli's dismissal in the practice match in Barbados today. Jaydev Unadkat claimed his wicket. #WIvIND



Video courtesy: Vimal Kumar pic.twitter.com/IltleUGgwy — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) July 5, 2023

Across 23 Tests in the last three years, Kohli has scored only 1,239 runs at an average of 31.76, including six half-centuries and a single century earlier this year. But the rest of the Indian batters enjoyed a decent outing in the practice tie.

Team India captain Rohit Sharma opened the batting with youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal and both hit unbeaten fifties before retiring out. Captain Rohit and Rajasthan Royals opener Jaiswal looked in top form and batted through the first session without getting dismissed.

IPL 2023 Orange Cap winner Shubman Gill, who generally opens with Rohit, came in to bat in the second session. It will be interesting to see India’s opening batting combination in Rouseau going by India’s practice match in Barbados. Currently it appears that Yashasvi Jaiswal looks the favourite to make his Test debut ahead of Ruturaj Gaikwad.

It will be interesting to see who will replace Cheteshwar Pujara in the No. 3 position – Jaiswal or Gill. Among the bowlers, Ravichandran Ashwin and Jadeja bowled long spells and so did Unadkat, who got the wickets of Ajinkya Rahane and Kohli. Rahane, who has been appointed the vice-captain in this series, batted twice and looked in much batter touch a second time around.

India vs West Indies 2023 Schedule

July 12- July 16: 1st Test, Windsor Park, Roseau, Dominica (730 pm onwards)

July 20-Jul 24: 2nd Test, Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad (730 pm onwards)

July 27: 1st ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7 pm onwards)

July 29: 2nd ODI, Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados (7 pm onwards)

August 1: 3rd ODI, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (7 pm onwards)

August 3: 1st T20I, Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad (8 pm onwards)

August 6: 2nd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8 pm onwards)

August 8: 3rd T20I, Providence Stadium, Guyana (8 pm onwards)

August 12: 4th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8 pm onwards)

August 13: 5th T20I, Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground, Lauderhill, Florida (8 pm onwards)