Who Is India’s Richest Cricketer With Net Worth Of Rs 20,000 Crore And It’s Not Virat Kohli Or MS Dhoni Or Sachin Tendulkar

Cricket fans around the world believe that Indian legends Sachin Tendulkar or Mahendra Singh Dhoni or former India captain Virat Kohli must be the richest cricket from India. But they can’t be further than the truth as a former first-class cricketer from Baroda is actually ‘richest cricketer’ hailing from India with a net-worth of over Rs 20,000 Crore which completely overshadows the net-worth of Kohli which stands at around Rs 1,000 Crore currently.

The cricketer we are referring to is Samarjitsinh Ranjitsingh Gaekwad, who hails from the Royal family of Baroda and is a former first-class cricketer for Baroda and a cricket administrator from Baroda Cricket Association as well. Samarjitsingh turned out for Baroda in six first-class matches in Ranji Trophy cricket between 1987-88 and 1988-89 season scoring 119 runs with a top-score of 65.

Meet Samarjitsinh Ranjitsinh Gaekwad

Samarjitsinh was born on 25 April, 1967 as the only son of Ranjitsinh Pratapsinh Gaekwad and Shubhanginiraje. He studied at The Doon School in Dehradun where he simultaneously captained the school’s cricket, football and tennis teams as well.

After the death of his father in May 2012, Samarjitsinh was crowned Maharaja in a traditional ceremony at Laxmi Vilas Palace on 22 June 2012. He went on to settle a 23-year-long legal inheritance dispute worth more than Rs 20,000 crore (equivalent to US $3.6 billion in 2020) with his uncle Sangramsinh Gaekwad in 2013.

Through the deal, Samarjitsinh secured ownership of Laxmi Vilas Palace, over 600 acres of real estate near the palace including Moti Bagh Stadium in Vadodara and Maharaja Fateh Singh Museum, several paintings by Raja Ravi Varma as well as movable assets belonging to Fatehsinghrao such as gold, silver and royal jewelry.

That’s not all, he also manages temple trusts of 17 temples in Gujarat and Banaras. Since 2002, Samarjitsinh is married to Radhikaraje, who is from the royal family of Wankaner State and the couple has two daughters. The four of them, along with Shubhanginiraje, live in the Laxmi Vilas Palace, which is the largest private residence in India.

What is net worth of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni?

According to a recent report, Virat Kohli has a net worth of around Rs 1,050 crore. The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) batter earns a total of Rs 15 crore from Indian Premier League (IPL 2023). This is finding of a report from Stock Gro.

When it comes to earning from Indian cricket team, Kohli gets Rs 15 lakh per Test match, Rs 6 lakh for each ODI and Rs 3 lakh for playing a T20I. Not to forget, Kohli has a ‘A+’ contract with Board for Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), which gives him Rs 7 crore a year.

According to available estimates from reports, Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni’s net worth is around Rs 1,040 crore. His several investments, brand endorsements and IPL salary has helped him script the remarkable financial sucess. He reportedly earns Rs 12 crore as salary from his IPL team CSK.