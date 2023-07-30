trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2642330
WATCH: Virat Kohli Receives 'Bracelet' As Gift From 'Cute' Indian Fan In Barbados; BCCI Shares Video

Virat Kohli did not play the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies yet was the centre of attraction for local India fans. He received a beautiful gift from a little fan too.

India may have lost the 2nd ODI vs West Indies in Barbados, but off the field, the men's cricket team continues to win hearts. After West Indies beat India by 6 wickets in the 2nd ODI, the fans of Men In Blue wanted to meet the cricketing stars. Suryakumar Yadav and Virat Kohli did not disapppoint them and took out time before leaving for the hotel to meet the fans. Kohli made a little fan's day by not just giving his autograph to her but also by clicking a selfie and accepting a bracelet from her.

Indian cricket team's official Twitter account (BCCI) shared the video on the micro-blogging website and captioned it: "Fan gestures like these. Autographs and selfies ft. #TeamIndia Captain @ImRo45, @imVkohli & @surya_14kumar. Cricket fans here in Barbados also gifted a bracelet made for Virat Kohli."

Watch the video here as Kohli received a piece of jewellery from a fan in West Indies:

On the field, it was not the best day for the Men In Blue as hosts dominated the proceedings, much to the surprise of everyone. Shai Hope and his men showed signs of improvement in the first ODI, at least with the ball, picking five wickets while defending just 115. On Saturday, their batters also produced a better show with captain Hope leading the charge with a fifty. He struck an unbeaen 63 and with the help of Keacy Carty (48*) got Windies past the winning mark with six wickets in and plenty of overs in hand.

Earlier, asked to bat first, India could manage just 181 in 40.5 overs. Ishan Kishan was yet again the top-scorer with a knock of 55 runs while Shubman Gill stroked a fine-looking 34 before departing. But after these two left, no one really stepped up, showing big weakness in the Indian batting lineup minue Rohit and Virat. 

Explaining why Rohit and Virat were missing from the playing XI, head coach Rahul Dravid said that they wanted to try out the youngsters in this series and playing the veterans does not solve team's purpose with ICC ODI World Cup 2023  so close. Dravid said that criticism from outside the dressing room does not matter as the management is thinking only about the preparation ahead of the big tournament in October and November.

