India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 4 Weather Report: Will Rain Wash Out Play In Port Of Spain Today?

The second Test between India and West Indies is evenly poised at the end of the Day 3. After watching both the teams' batters, it is obvious now that this is a good batting surface and something on which bowlers dread to bowl on. That also makes you question the decision made by West Indian captain Kraigg Brathwaite at the toss when he decided to bowl first in a game which Windies desperately need to win. The hosts could have benefitted immensely with a strong total on the board, giving their frontline bowers enough chance to put pressure on India batters. However, all of that is in the past now. West Indies can still leave a mark on the game with good cricket and they must look to bat out India in the first innings.

Jason Holder and Alick Athanaze will resume Windies innings in the match at score of 229 for 5. West Indies still trail by 209 runs in the first innings. Holder must come good in this knock. He is a former Test captain, one of the most experienced players in the team and in a situation like this, he should look to raise his game. Windies don't have much batting after this pair. Alzarri Joseph can bat a bit but one cannot put huge batting expectations on his shoulder. It is a difficult task for West Indies to give challenge to India in this innings but not an impossible one.

How will Port of Spain weather play on Day 4 of India vs West Indies Test?

The weather in Port of Spain is not completely favourable for a game of cricket. There were many overs lost on day 3, Saturday (July 22) as well and it seems the scenario will be the same on July 23, which is Sunday, too. As per Accuweather app, the chances of rain on Sunday (July 23) in Port of Spain is close to 77 percent. There is also a 20 percent chance of thunderstorms hitting the city. This change in weather could lead to match getting affected on Day 4 and eventually it could impact India's chances of sealing the series 2-0. At the same time, West Indies will lose the opportunity to level the series 1-1, if a large number of overs are lost in rain.