India vs West Indies, 3rd T20I: Live Updates

West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third and final T20I of the three-match series against India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Here are the live updates:

# Five runs off the first over by Cottrell. Rohit (5) got off the mark by smashing the second delivery through extra cover for a boundary, while Rahul is yet to open his account.

# Rohit Sharma and Kl Rahul have walked down the crease to begin India's innings. Sheldon Cottrell to open the attack for the Caribbean side.

# Lineups:

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammad Shami

West Indies: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (capt), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Kesrick Williams, Sheldon Cottrell, Hayden Walsh Jr

# India have made two changes in their Playing XI. Fast bowler Mohammad Shami has been called up in place of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, while Kuldeep Yadav has replaced Yuzvendra Chahal.

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

After slumping to an eight-wicket defeat in the second T20I, Virat Kohli-led India will look to rebound strongly and clinch the three-match series against West Indies when they head into the final T20I at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Skipper Kohli led from the front with an unbeaten 94-run knock while opener KL Rahul well supported him with 62 runs as India thrashed the Caribbean side by six wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

However, the Men in Blue failed to capitalize on the same and came with a much disappointing performance in all the three departments of the game to hand West Indies series-levelling win in the second T20I in Thiruvananthapuram.

Shivam Dube was the only shining light for India with 54-run knock.

Indian batters had performed reasonably well in the first two T20Is, but the Men in Blue failed to click in the other two departments as they dropped many catches and were also sloppy in fielding and bowling.

West Indies, on the other hand, will look to continue with what they have been doing so far. While the Caribbean batsmen have scored runs in the series so far, their bowlers too have managed to trouble the Indian batsmen.

The two squads are as follows:

