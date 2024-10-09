The 2024 Women’s T20 World Cup has already provided fans with edge-of-the-seat action, and the upcoming match between India and Sri Lanka promises to be no different. As both teams prepare to lock horns in a crucial Group A encounter, the stakes are high for India, while Sri Lanka will be fighting to salvage pride. This fixture, set to take place at the iconic Dubai International Stadium on October 9, 2024, is poised to deliver another exciting chapter in the history of women's cricket.

India’s Mixed Start: A Story of Resilience

India’s journey in the T20 World Cup so far has been a rollercoaster. After suffering a heavy defeat in their opener against New Zealand, India bounced back with a six-wicket win over Pakistan, but not without some struggles. Chasing a modest target of 105, India took 18.5 overs to seal the win, raising concerns over their batting depth and ability to accelerate. Harmanpreet Kaur's side will be eager to resolve these issues as they face Sri Lanka in a must-win game to strengthen their chances of reaching the knockouts.

Key Players to Watch:

Smriti Mandhana: The explosive opener has yet to hit top form in this tournament. With the ability to take the game away from the opposition in the powerplay, Mandhana's performance will be critical for India.

Renuka Singh Thakur: The pacer has been one of India’s standout performers with the ball. Her swing and ability to take early wickets will be pivotal in curbing Sri Lanka’s batting lineup.

Sri Lanka: Battling for Pride

On the other hand, Sri Lanka, captained by the seasoned Chamari Athapaththu, find themselves at the bottom of Group A. The Lankans have lost both their opening matches and are hanging by a thread in the tournament. Although their chances of qualification are slim, they can still play spoiler and end India's campaign, much like they did in the Asia Cup final earlier this year.

Athapaththu will once again be the key player for Sri Lanka. Known for her fearless approach and ability to single-handedly take on bowling attacks, her performance will likely dictate the outcome of the match. If Sri Lanka is to pull off another upset, much will depend on their ability to contain India’s powerful top order and post a competitive score on what has been a tricky surface at Dubai.

Key Players to Watch:

Chamari Athapaththu: The Sri Lankan skipper’s big-hitting ability and leadership skills make her a force to be reckoned with. Her success with the bat will be crucial to her team’s fortunes.

Inoka Ranaweera: The experienced left-arm spinner will be tasked with controlling India’s middle order, particularly in the middle overs where she can choke runs and build pressure.

Head-to-Head: India’s Dominance



Historically, India has enjoyed the upper hand in this rivalry. However, Sri Lanka’s surprise victory in the Asia Cup final earlier in 2024 proves that anything can happen in T20 cricket. India cannot afford to underestimate their opponents, especially with so much on the line in this World Cup.

When will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place on Wednesday (October 9). The match will begin at 7:30 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

Where will the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture take place?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture will take place at the Dubai International Stadium, in Dubai.

Where to watch live telecast of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture?

The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live telecast on Star Sports.

Where to watch live streaming of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, T20 World Cup fixture?



The India Women vs Sri Lanka Women's T20 World Cup fixture will be available for live streaming on Hotstar.