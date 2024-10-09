Which Cities Is BCCI Considering For Hosting IPL 2025 Mega Auction? Details Inside

As cricket fans eagerly await the 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), a new level of excitement surrounds the upcoming mega auction, which will shape the rosters for the next cycle of the tournament. In a surprising move, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is considering hosting this highly anticipated event in a Saudi city, with Riyadh and Jeddah emerging as strong contenders. This decision marks a significant shift in the IPL's global footprint, as Saudi Arabia’s interest in hosting sporting events continues to rise.

Saudi Arabia: A Bold Choice for the IPL Mega Auction

Traditionally, the IPL auction has been held in India, with recent editions being conducted in Dubai due to the pandemic and logistical conveniences. However, the BCCI is now exploring Saudi Arabia for the IPL 2025 mega auction, which is set to take place in the last week of November. This potential move comes as part of the broader strategy to expand cricket’s influence in the Middle East and attract global attention.

While Riyadh and Jeddah have emerged as top choices, Dubai, a previous host, is no longer the frontrunner. The decision to move away from Dubai is not entirely unexpected. Reports indicate that while Dubai remains a convenient and familiar location, the BCCI is keen to explore new venues in Saudi Arabia, despite the logistical challenges and higher costs associated with hosting an event of this magnitude in the Kingdom.

Saudi Arabia’s growing interest in global sports, highlighted by high-profile boxing matches, football investments, and even Formula 1 races, makes it an attractive option for the BCCI. However, finding a suitable venue and hotel for the IPL entourage, which includes 10 franchise delegations and broadcasters like Jio and Disney Star, has proven to be a hurdle.

Why London Didn’t Make the Cut

Interestingly, London was initially considered as a potential host city for the auction. However, the cold weather in November ruled out the possibility. The BCCI’s primary focus is on ensuring that the auction is conducted smoothly, in a city that can handle the influx of high-profile attendees and provide the necessary infrastructure for a two-day event. This has pushed Riyadh and Jeddah ahead in the race to host the auction, despite higher operational costs compared to Dubai.

MS Dhoni’s IPL Future: Still Uncertain

While discussions about the venue of the auction dominate headlines, one of the biggest talking points among cricket fans is the future of MS Dhoni in the IPL. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) icon, who led his team to multiple IPL titles, remains undecided about his participation in the 2025 season. Sources close to the franchise reveal that CSK officials will meet Dhoni in mid-October to discuss his plans. Dhoni, who has not played international cricket in over five years, could be classified as an 'uncapped' player under the new IPL rules and retained for a price of Rs 4 crore. His status remains a mystery, and the meeting with CSK officials in Mumbai will likely determine whether the 'Thala' will don the yellow jersey for one more season or if he will retire from the game.

Dhoni's recent return to India after spending time in the United States has further fueled speculation about his future. Fans across the globe are eagerly awaiting news on whether the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman will continue to be a part of the IPL in 2025, or if his glittering career will finally come to an end.

Auction Format and What to Expect

The IPL 2025 mega auction is expected to follow a two-day format, allowing franchises ample time to plan their rosters for the upcoming season. With major players likely to be released by their teams, the auction promises intense bidding wars. Franchises will look to build squads capable of challenging for the coveted IPL trophy, making this auction crucial in shaping the next few years of the tournament.

Notably, the introduction of Saudi Arabia as a potential host brings added intrigue to the event. It is clear that BCCI’s vision extends beyond the traditional boundaries of the IPL, with the possibility of engaging a new audience and exploring fresh markets for cricket.