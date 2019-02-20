हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Indian Premier League

Indian Premier League 2019: List of Delhi Capitals fixtures announced so far

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Delhi Capitals during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday. 

Indian Premier League 2019: List of Delhi Capitals fixtures announced so far
Image Courtesy: Twitter/@DelhiDaredevils

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is all set to witness a newly named Delhi Capitals, following the recent decision to replace the original name Delhi Daredevils which was undertaken by owners GMR Group, JSW Sports. 

The Capitals were extremely active during the player auction, investing in reliable performers like Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Colin Ingram. Not only this, they also invested in the likes of Keemo Paul, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Bandaru Ayyappa.     

The side had earlier opted to retain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult. 

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Delhi Capitals during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday: 

24th March - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 8PM

26th March - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8PM 

30th March - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders -8PM

1st April - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 8PM

4th April - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8PM

The Delhi Capitals are the only side amongst the eight franchises to play three home matches while the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing three away matches. Every other franchise will play a minimum of 2 away and home matches. 

Tags:
Indian Premier LeagueDelhi CapitalsHanuma VihariAxar PatelRishabh Pant
Next
Story

Indian Premier League 2019: List of Mumbai Indians fixtures announced so far

Must Watch

PT1M37S

Pulwama encounter: Army personnel, family pay last respects to Major VS Dhoundiyal in Dehradun