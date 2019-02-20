Indian Premier League 2019: List of Delhi Capitals fixtures announced so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019 is all set to witness a newly named Delhi Capitals, following the recent decision to replace the original name Delhi Daredevils which was undertaken by owners GMR Group, JSW Sports.

The Capitals were extremely active during the player auction, investing in reliable performers like Hanuma Vihari, Axar Patel, Colin Ingram. Not only this, they also invested in the likes of Keemo Paul, Ishant Sharma, Ankush Bains, Nathu Singh, Keemo Paul, Sherfane Rutherford and Bandaru Ayyappa.

The side had earlier opted to retain Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Manjot Kalra, Colin Munro, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Trent Boult.

Here is the list of fixtures involving the Delhi Capitals during the first two weeks of the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) as announced by the BCCI on Tuesday:

24th March - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 8PM

26th March - Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 8PM

30th March - Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders -8PM

1st April - Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals - 8PM

4th April - Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8PM

The Delhi Capitals are the only side amongst the eight franchises to play three home matches while the Royal Challengers Bangalore will be playing three away matches. Every other franchise will play a minimum of 2 away and home matches.