Indian Premier League 2020: Former Indian Hockey captain Viren Rasquinha questions players fitness after Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings opener

Following the much anticipated IPL opener between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Saturday (September 19), former Indian Hockey captain Viren Rasquinha has starkly criticised some players who according to him “ were looking so unfit”.

Rasquinha, took to his official Twitter account and voiced his opinion about the same, he wrote: “I have never played more than gully cricket but I am pretty shocked to see some players in the #IPL2020 looking so unfit. I can’t think of another physical sport where players at the highest level could cope with these fitness levels.”

While MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings defeated Mumbai Indians in the opening match by five wickets, fans were shocked to see several players way overweight and lethargic on the field.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma looked noticeably heavy and so did his fellow teammate Saurabh Tiwary.

While some may argue that most cricketers are returning to the field post a six-month hiatus owing to the COVID-19 pandemic but no one can deny the fact that these are very well paid professionals and staying in-shape is a big part of the game if an individual strives to reach the pinnacle of their respective sport.

It remains to be seen whether these players will be able to pull-up their socks and reach their top shape with matches coming thick and fast in this cricket festival of IPL 2020.