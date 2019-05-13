Indian woman cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues gives perfect reply to man who tried to flirt with her

India women team’s star Jemimah Rodrigues is popular for her fearless approach to batting. Rodrigues has been performing well for Indian women's team since she was first drafted in the side in February last year for the tour to South Africa. Rodrigues also performed very well during the 2019 Women’s T20 Challenge and she was largely instrumental in helping her team Supernovas lift the title. But it seems that the youngster from Mumbai can not only hit big shots on the field but is also good enough when it comes to giving replies on Twitter. Rodrigues earn the plaudits of netizens with her witty reply to the advances of a Twitter user.

After the match on Thursday, a fan @Varunatorr tweeted, "I like jemimah . Very cute. Are you seeing anyone? @JemiRodrigues"

Rodrigues, however, roasted the star-struck fan with her reply by saying, "After this match? I'm definitely seeing a bright future for Women's Cricket!"

Many took to Twitter to laud the Indian cricketer for her witty reply.

Great shot, J. — Newspauper (@ippusultan) May 11, 2019

Rodrigues finished the Women's T20 challenge with 123 runs from three matches. She scored unbeaten 77 runs off 48 balls against Velocity on Thursday and scored a 25-ball 22 on Saturday in the final to earn the Player of the Series honour.