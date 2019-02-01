Mithali Raj becomes first woman to play 200 ODIs

Indian women's team ODI skipper Mithali Raj on Friday became the first female cricketer to feature in 200 One-Day Internationals (ODI), during the third ODI against New Zealand at Seddon Park, Hamilton.

200 ODIS FOR MITHALI RAJ The India legend has added another feather to her cap during the third #NZvIND ODI at Seddon Park. We take a look back through her landmark innings https://t.co/PPLzYhxwCx pic.twitter.com/2BayMT5wZh — ICC (@ICC) February 1, 2019

The veteran, who had made her ODI debut back in June 1999 against Ireland, was already the most-capped cricketer in women's ODI cricket, after surpassing English cricketer Charlotte Edwards’s record of 191 appearances.

However, Raj who has been a consistent performer for India over the years, failed to make her presence felt on Friday after the visitors were sent in to bat first.

The Kiwis who had been trumped in the first two matches at McLean Park, Napier and Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui, bounced back in spectacular fashion to restrict India to just 149 runs.

The 36-year-old batswoman failed to reach double digits, scoring 9 runs off 28 deliveries in a disappointing performance by her standards.

Anna Peterson and Lea Tahuhu were the key bowlers for New Zealand, accounting for four and three wickets respectively.