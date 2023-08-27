Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated India's Blind Women's cricket team for winning a gold medal at the IBSA World Games in Birmingham. "Kudos to the Indian women's blind cricket team for winning the Gold at the IBSA World Games! A monumental achievement that exemplifies the indomitable spirit and talent of our sportswomen. India beams with pride!" said PM Narendra Modi on X which was earlier known as Twitter.

India restricted Australia at 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs and then chased down the revised target of 42 in the fourth over. Blind cricket in IBSA World Games made a debut last week with England and Australia playing the first match. This was the first final in the World Games and India won the ultimate showdown beating Australia by 9 wickets.

Opting to bat first, Australia got off to a bad start as the side lost the first wicket in the 4th over. Feeling the pressure of finals, Australia carried their innings slowly, scoring 29 runs in the powerplay.

India picked two wickets in the eighth and ninth over as Australia were left reeling at 39/3. C Lewis and C Webeck then carried Australia's innings stitching a 54-run partnership.



However, India came back in the game picking wickets at regular intervals and reduced Australia to 109/8 in just 3 overs. In the end, the team from down under was just able to score 114/8 in the allotted 20 overs.

Chasing a paltry target of 42 runs, India came all guns blazing on Australia bowlers. The Women In Blue never looked out of form as the side chased down the target in just 3.3 overs.

In another thrilling encounter, the Indian men's blind cricket team will meet arch-rivals Pakistan in the finals of the IBSA World Games. Pakistan had defeated India by 18 runs when the two teams began their World Games campaign last week.

India will now look to take revenge on arch-rivals Pakistan as the two teams meet for the second time in the tournament.