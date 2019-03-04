हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan

India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan rises to career-best 68th in ATP ranking

 Rohan Bopanna continues to be the country's top doubles player at number 38 and is followed by his partner Divij Sharan (40, -1).

India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan rises to career-best 68th in ATP ranking

The semifinal finish at the ATP 500 event in Dubai lifted India's Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan to a career-best ranking of 68 in the doubles chart even as Leander Paes suffered a steep 23-place slide to 96 on Monday.

The left-handed Jeevan and his Indian partner Purav Raja reached the last-four stage after coming through the qualifying and earned 225 points for their effort.They are now India's number three and four ranked players, respectively as Raja gained 17 places to rise to 79.

Meanwhile, Rohan Bopanna continues to be the country's top doubles player at number 38 and is followed by his partner Divij Sharan (40, -1).

At 96, Paes is at number five in the country.

In the rankings for men's singles, Prajnesh Gunneswaran is currently standing at number 97 (-3) and is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (136, +1), Yuki Bhambri (171), Saketh Myneni (246, +4) and Sasi Kumar Mukund (270, -1). 

Jeevan NedunchezhiyanLeander PaesRohan BopannaTennisATPPrajnesh Gunneswaran
