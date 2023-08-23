The ICC announced the warm-up fixtures ahead of the ICC Men's ODI Cricket World Cup 2023. All the warm-up games will take before the World Cup. The tournament begins on October 5 and the warmups begin on September 29 to be played till October 3. All the practice games will be played across three venues - Guwahati, Hyderabad and Thiruvananthapuram.

Not to forget, the fans can watch the warm-up fixtures too at the stadium by attending the games as they can buy tickets for the warm-up matches from 25 August. It is important to note that all these matches will not carry the status of an official ODI match.



India play two warm-up matches ahead of their opening game vs Australia. The two teams against whom India play their games are England and Netherlands. India play England on September 30 and Netherlands on October 3. The Babar Azam-led Pakistan play two warm-ups too, vs New Zealand and Australia, on the same date a India's two matches. All the matches will be day-night affairs and will start at 2 pm IST.

Check the full warm-up schedule here:

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 warm-up fixtures (All matches start at 14h00 IST):

Friday 29 September

Bangladesh v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

South Africa v Afghanistan, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

New Zealand v Pakistan, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

Saturday 30 September

India v England, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

Australia v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Monday 2 October

England v Bangladesh, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

New Zealand v South Africa, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Tuesday 3 October

Afghanistan v Sri Lanka, Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati

India v Netherlands, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram

Pakistan v Australia, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

India open their World Cup campaign on October 8 at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai against Australians. They they met arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14 at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. The build up is huge for the big match in Ahmedabad as India and Pakistan don't meet each other often in international cricket due to sour political relations. India play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2023 but the World Cup stage is the biggest and it will take some level of skills and temperament by the cricketers of both the sides to battle the nerves to come out on top.