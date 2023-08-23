trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2652721
INDIA VS PAKISTAN

Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Probable Playing 11: Will KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Definitely Play Against Arch-Rivals?

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer's fitness will be in focus ahead of the Asia Cup 2023. With the match just 9 days away, we try and zero on in the first playing XI of both the teams.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2023, 05:20 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Asia Cup 2023 India vs Pakistan Probable Playing 11: Will KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer Definitely Play Against Arch-Rivals? Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam. (Source: Twitter)

The excitement for the upcoming India vs Pakistan clash is in the air. The arch-rivals play each other on September 2 at the Pallekele cricket stadium in Kandy. This will be India's opening game in the competition while Pakistan play their opening match on August 30 at home vs low-ranked Nepal. Both teams will be aiming for a win to ensure they qualify for the next round of the tournament. If they do so, they will play each other, again, in the Super 4 stage.

But first, the focus is he first-roud clash. One of the pre-match talking points has been the playing 11 of both the teams. Pakistan are playing currently a 3-match series vs Afghanistan and they are looking quite settled as far as the team combinations are concerned. They are likely to go with Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq at the top followed by captain Babar Azam and wicketkeeper/batter Mohammad Rizwan. Iftikhar Ahmed is expected to come at No 5. Pakistan are playing Agha Salman at number 6 but Mohammad Nawaz could also be another option. Usama Mir can play. The pace bowling outfit will surely have the three pacers in form of Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf.

India, on the other hand, have plenty to think about as there is no clarity over their first XI. Injured players Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul make a comeback but will they straightaway get into the team without any match practice. Iyer and Rahul are key to Indi' success in this format but without putting a doubt over their skills, their match fitness remains an issue. Rahul and Iyer played some intra-squad games ahead of Asia Cup but will it be enough to put all the faith in them? That will be a huge call for India. India could have benefitted by playing Nepal in the first match but they don't have the luxury now. 

Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav are immediate replacements for Iyer and Rahul if the management feels that the returning duo should not be put under so much pressure upn return. Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah will be three pacers.

India vs Pakistan playing 11 probables

India playing 11 for Pakistan: Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer/Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul/Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah

Pakistan Playing 11 for India: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Agha Salman, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

