Injured Mitchell Starc eyeing return in Pakistan ODIs

Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc, who sustained a pectoral injury during their recently-concluded Test series against Sri Lanka, has said that he is hoping to make an international return during his side's five-match ODI series against Pakistan in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) next month.

The 29-year-old, who will be missing Australia’s tour to India, said that if rehabilitation went as per his plans then he would be available for selection in the UAE tour.

“The UAE is around the 15th of March so if all goes to plan I should be pretty sweet to be available for that one. Obviously the boys go to India, hopefully, it`s a good tour for them there. I don`t think I`ll be ready for any stage of that,” cricket.com.au quoted Starc, as saying.

“So it`s up to the rehab group and the selectors and see how the rest of this summer goes,” he added.

Australia are slated to play a five-match ODI series against Pakistan from March 22 to 31. Prior to that, the team will travel to India for three-match T20 internationals and a five-match ODI series from February 24 to March 13.