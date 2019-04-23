IPL 2019, Chennai vs Hyderabad Highlights: As it Happened

Shane Watson struck a blistering knock of 96 runs to guide Chennai to a crucial six-wicket win over Hyderabad in their Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Asked to bat first, Hyderabad posted a respectable total of 175/4 in their stipulated 20 overs, thanks to David Warner's 57-run knock and Manish Pandey's unbeaten score of 83.

In reply, Watson pulled back an incredible 53-ball 96 runs, including nine boundaries and six sixes, while Suresh Raina also contributed with 38 runs as Chennai chased down the target with a ball to spare.

Here are the highlights:

# Chennai clinch six-wicket win over Hyderabad! Chennai 176/4 (19.6 overs)

# Kedar Jadhav is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Watson was caught by Jonny Bairstow behind the wicket off the first delivery of the 18th over. The Australian fell just four runs short of a century. Chennai now need 13 runs off 13 balls. Chennai 163/3 (18 overs)

# 25 runs off the last two overs, including three boundaries and a six from Watson. The Australian batsman (89*) and Rayudu (15*) have reduced the chase to 26 runs from 24 balls. Chennai 150/2 (16 overs)

# Chennai 125/2 (14 overs)

# FIFTY! Watson has brought up his first half-century of the season off just 36 balls. He achieved the feat by guiding the fourth delivery of the 12th over over the square leg umpire for four runs. Chennai 104/2 (12 overs)

# Ambati Rayudu is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Rashid Khan strikes for Hyderabad. Raina went out of the crease while attempting to turn the final delivery of the 10th over towards mid-wicket as Bairstow pouched the ball and whipped off the bails. With this, Raina (38) and Watson's (35*) half-century stand comes to an end. Chennai 80/2 (10 overs)

# 15 runs off the last two overs. Raina (37) and Watson (34) continue to stand strong at the crease as Chennai now need 103 runs from 11 overs. Hyderabad, on the other hand, desperately need a wicket now. Chennai 73/1 (9 overs)

# Sandeep Sharma came into the attack and he was thrashed by Raina for five boundaries. The Indian batsman (29) and Warner have brought up a 50-run stand for the second wicket to reduce the chase to 118 runs from 13 overs. Chennai 58/1 (7 overs)

# Chennai 27/1 (5 overs)

# Suresh Raina is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Bhuvneshwar bowled a slower ball outside off and du Plessis took off immediately after flicking it towards mid-off, only to see Hooda collect the ball and hit it towards the non-striker's end. The South African departs for just one run. Chennai 8/1 (3 overs)

# Bhuvneshwar bowled a good maiden over before Khaleel Ahmed conceded just two runs. Du Plessis got off the mark by punching the fifth delivery to cover point for a quick single, while Watson too opened his account with one run by defending the very next delivery to the off side. Chennai 2/0 (2 overs)

# Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis have walked down the crease to begin Chennai's chase. Bhuvneshwar Kumar opens the proceedings for Hyderabad.

# Innings Break!

# Hyderabad set 176-run target for Chennai. Hyderabad 175/ 3 (20 overs)

# WICKET! As and when Shankar was looking settled at the middle, he smashed a slower short ball from Chahar straight to Jadeja at deep midwicket. Hyderabad 167/3 (19 overs)

# Manish Pandey (75) hasn't affected by Warner's departure as he continues to stand strong at the crease and has guided Hyderabad past 150-run mark. Shankar, on the other hand, has settled at the middle and is currently batting at 21. Hyderabad 160/2 (18 overs)

# Hyderabad 138/2 (16 overs)

# Vijay Shakar is the new batsman in!

# WICKET! Harbhajan strikes again. The Indian off-spinner bowled a slower length delivery, propelling Warner (57) to come out of the crease early only for wicketkeeper Dhoni to bag the ball and took the bail off. Hyderabad 124/2 (14 overs)

# Runs are flowing in at a good pace for Hyderabad as they have added another 21 runs off the last two over. Pandey (51) have brought up a half-century off just 25 balls while Warner is just one run away from fifty. The Indian batsman achieved the feat by guiding the fifth ball of the 11 over to the left of short fine leg for four runs. Hyderabad 103/1 (11 overs)

# Hyderabad 91/1 (9 overs)

# 15 runs off the last two overs. Warner (37) and Pandey (30) continue to stand strong at the crease and have brought up a half-century stand for the second wicket. Chennai, on the other hand, definitely need a wicket now to avoid Hyderabad post a big total. Hyderabad 69/1 (8 overs)

# Dwayne Bravo introduced into the attack!

# Ravindra Jadeja comes into the attack!

# 23 runs off the last two overs, including four boundaries. Warner (24) and Pandey (17) have settled at the middle and are looking to stitch a stand here after losing opener Bairstow for a duck. Hyderabad 54/1 (6 overs)

# Hyderabad 30/1 (4 overs)

# Manish Pandey comes to bat at No. 3!

# WICKET! Harbhajan Singh gave the breakthrough to Chennai as early as in the second over. Bairstow looked to cut the second delivery from Harbhajan, but ended up getting a thick outside edge as Dhoni took a brilliant catch behind the wicket. Hyderabad 9/1 (2 overs)

# Four runs off the very first over. Warner got off the mark by clipping the third delivery towards square leg for two runs, while Bairstow is yet to open his account. Hyderabad 4/0 (1 over)

# David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have walked down the crease to begin Hyderabad's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the proceedings for Chennai.

# Lineups:

Chennai: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (capt & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Harbhajan Singh, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir

Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Vijay Shankar, Manish Pandey, Shakib Al Hasan, Yusuf Pathan, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma

# Chennai win the toss and opt to bowl first against Hyderabad!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

After slumping to two back-to-back away defeats, Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai will look to bounce back and return to the winning ways when they lock horns with Hyderabad at an Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.

Chennai, who were sitting at the top till the first week of this month, have dropped down to the second spot after suffering a six-wicket and narrow one-run defeat at the hands of Hyderabad and Virat Kohli's Bangalore, respectively in their last two matches.

In their last match against Bangalore, Chennai's top three-- Shane Watson (5), Faf du Plessis (5) and Suresh Raina (duck)-- failed to click with the bat, thus putting the skipper under unimaginable pressure who failed to pull off another miraculous chase during that match.

The defending champions will now head into the clash, knowing that a win will almost ensure a berth in the IPL playoffs.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, are going into the match on the back of back-to-back wins against Chennai and Kolkata.

The visitors, who have five wins from nine games into their account, will look to complete the double when they take on Dhoni in the return-leg fixture.

However, Hyderabad will miss the services of their skipper Kane Williamson, who had to return home following the death of his grandmother.

In his absence, Bhuvneshwar Kumar-- who led Hyderabad in five games this season in the absence of Williamson due to shoulder injury--will once again handle the mantle for Chennai clash.

