IPL 2019, Chennai vs Kolkata: Latest Updates

Table-toppers Chennai will look to continue their winning ways when they host Kolkata in 2019 IPL at Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Here are the latest updates:

# Kolkata 58/1 (7 overs)

# Nitish Rana is the new batsman in!

# Wicket! Mitchell Santner was introduced into the attack and he delivered in his very first over by taking a big wicket of Narine (two). The Trinidadian lofted the fifth delivery of the fifth over down the ground but didn't get enough distance as Faf du Plessis bagged the catch at long-on. Kolkata 38/1 (5 overs)

# Thakur bowled a good tight over before Chahar conceded 14 runs to Kolkata, including a six and two fours to Lynn. Narine, meanwhile, is yet to open his account. Kolkata 24/0 (3 overs)

# Shardul Thakur to share the new ball!

# Eight runs off the very first over. Lynn got off the mark by launching the fourth delivery from Chahar high over cover for a boundary. Kolkata 8/0 (1 over)

# Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine have walked down the crease to open Kolkata's innings. Deepak Chahar to open the attack for Chennai.

# Lineups:

Kolkata: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Robin Uthappa, Nitish Rana, Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Harry Gurney

Chennai: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Imran Tahir, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar

# Chennai win the toss and opt to bowl first against Kolkata!

# The toss is all set to take place in a few minutes!

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai will look to complete double against Team Kolkata when they face each other for the second time in the 2019 Indian Premier League (IPL) clash at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

Chennai will head into the clash on the back of Dhoni's on-field argument with umpires during their four-wicket win over Rajasthan in Jaipur on Thursday. The wicketkeeper-batsman was fined 50 percent of his match fee for breaching a Level 2 IPL Code of Conduct.

Dhoni's side, who are currently placed at the top of the IPL standings with six wins from seven games they have played so far, will definitely head into the clash as favorites.

Chennai have been performing as a unit with the likes of Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Shane Watson and Kedar Jadhav all contributing with the bat in some matches or the other.

Meanwhile, Deepak Chahar is the second highest wicket-taker in the IPL so far with 10 wickets.

Kolkata, on the other hand, are standing second in the table with four wins from seven matches.

Going into the match, Dinesh Karthik-led team would be keen to get back to winning ways after losing their last two matches against Delhi and Chennai by seven wickets.

The two teams are as follows:

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (captain), Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Joe Denly, Lockie Ferguson, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Harry Gurnley, Kuldeep Yadav, Piyush Chawla, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, K.C. Cariappa, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Shrikant Mundhe, Nikhil Naik, Anrich Nortje, Prithvi Raj, Prasidh Krishna.

Chennai: MS Dhoni (captain & WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Murali Vijay, Kedar Jadhav, Sam Billings, Ravindra Jadeja, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Rituraj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Karn Sharma, Imran Tahir, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur, Mohit Sharma, K.M. Asif, Deepak Chahar, N. Jagadeesan (wk), Scott Kuggeleign

