IPL 2019 Eliminator, Delhi vs Hyderabad: Latest Updates

Team Hyderabad, led by Kane Williamson, will look to bounce back following a defeat against Bangalore as they face off against Delhi in the Eliminator of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Here are the latest updates:

# Delhi (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Colin Munro, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

# Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson(c), Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Deepak Hooda, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Basil Thampi

# Deepak Hooda replaces Yusuf Pathan for Hyderabad!

# Colin Munro replaces Colin Ingram for Delhi in the only change!

# Delhi skipper Shreyas Iyer has won the toss and opted to field!

# Both the captains are set for the toss!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

# Delhi are in the playoffs for the first time since 2012!

# Rashid Khan has picked 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.6 this season for Hyderabad!

# Hyderabad have won only one away match this season against Delhi!

# Delhi have won five out of their seven away matches this season!

# Khaleel Ahmed has picked 17 wickets this season for Hyderabad!

# Manish Pandey has scored 260 runs in his last five matches for Hyderabad!

The road to the final has become difficult but Team Delhi have the means to drive their way through the obstacles, starting with the IPL eliminator against Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Re-branded before the start of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League, Delhi have been one of the top sides in this edition, playing cricket never seen before from them.

It is a bit harsh on the franchise that they are playing the do-or-die game despite securing 18 points after nine wins and five losses from 14 matches.

While the duo of Warner and Bairstow played a pivotal role in Hyderabad's performances and dominated the powerplay better than other teams, the likes of Manish Pandey stepped in after they left to be with their respective national teams.

In bowling, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneswar Kumar and Khaleel Ahmed have done just enough to help Team Hyderabad keep things.

In Kane Williamson, Hyderabad have a dependable captain and he will expect a little more from his New Zealand team-mate, Martin Guptill.

It will be another opportunity for Vijay Shankar to make a mark before flying to the United Kingdom for the World Cup.

Teams (likely XI):

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (capt), Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult

Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson (capt), Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed.

(With PTI Inputs)