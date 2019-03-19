हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2019

IPL 2019: Full schedule and timings for league stage

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. 

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced the full schedule for the league stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2019. 

The BCCI had released the schedule for the first 17 matches earlier.

"The BCCI is pleased to announce that not only will the entire tournament be held in India, but also each of the eight franchises will play their 7 home games at their respective venues," the official release from the BCCI said.

"The board thanks the Election Commission of India, local police authorities at each venue for their cooperation. This has ensured that the league sticks to the home and away format," the country's cricket board added. 

The schedule for Playoffs will be announced later.

Here is the full schedule and timings of IPL 2019 group stage matches:

 

The 2019 edition of the IPL is slated to take place from March 23 and will run till May 5. 

 

 

 

