IPL 2019: Injured Chris Gayle ruled out of Punjab's clash against Delhi

Swashbuckling Caribbean batsman Chris Gayle was on Monday ruled out of Team Punjab's Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Delhi at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali due to an injury.

As a result, Mujeeb Ur Rahman has been called in the Playing XI to replace the injured West Indies batsman as Ravichandran Ashwin-led Punjab look to clinch their second successive win in the IPL with a victory over Shreyas Iyer's Delhi.

Besides Gayle, out-of-form leg-spinner Amit Mishra has also been dropped for the match against Delhi. The Indian bowler has been replaced by fast bowler Avesh Khan.

Gayle has been impressive in the tournament so far, having come up with the scores of 79, 20 and 40 in the three games he has played so far for Punjab this season.

In the last clash against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai, Gayle was at his usual self as he brought up 36 of his 40-run knock through boundaries and sixes to help Punjab comfortably chase down the target of 177 runs with eight balls to spare.

Meanwhile, Punjab are currently placed at the fifth spot in the IPL standings, with two wins and a defeat in their account from three games they have played so far.