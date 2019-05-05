IPL 2019, Mumbai vs Kolkata: Latest Updates

Team Mumbai, led by Rohit Sharma, will look to end the league stages of the twelfth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) with a win as they face off against Kolkata who need to win at any cost to qualify for the playoffs.

Here are the latest updates:

# Mumbai have won seven while Kolkata have won just one match in the eight matches which took place between the two sides in Mumbai!

# Mumbai have won four of their last six matches!

# Prasidh Krishna replaces Piyush Chawla for Kolkata while Mitchell McClenaghan and Ishan Kishan replace Evin Lewis and Barinder Sran for Mumbai!

# Mumbai (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga

# Kolkata (Playing XI): Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(w/c), Nitish Rana, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Harry Gurney, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna

# Mumbai win the toss and opt to field!

# Both the captains are set for the toss!

# The toss is set to take place in a few minutes!

# Their playoff chances hanging in balance, Kolkata will keep no stone unturned as they take on Mumbai with a prayer on their lips in a must-win Indian Premier League game on Sunday.

Teams (From):

Mumbai: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Anmolpreet Singh, Siddhesh Lad, Ankul Roy, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Ben Cutting, Ishan Kishan, Aditya Tare, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Jayant Yadav, Beuran Hendricks and Lasith Malinga.

Kolkata: Dinesh Karthik (C), Robin Uthappa, Chris Lynn, Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Nikhil Naik, Joe Denly, Shrikant Mundhe, Nitish Rana, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Lockie Ferguson, Harry Gurney, Matt Kelly, KC Cariappa and Yarra Prithviraj.

(With PTI Inputs)