PRIVACY POLICY
IPL 2019: Team Punjab spinner Varun Chakravarthy sidelined with finger injury

 Chakravarthy sustained a finger injury during his visit to Chennai earlier in the month

Representational Image

Varun Chakravarthy, Kings XI Punjab spinner, has been sidelined from the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a finger injury.

"It is unfortunate that Varun picked up the injury, but these things happen in cricket. We have great faith in his abilities and we can only hope that he recovers soon," KXIP CEO Satish Menon said in an official statement.

The player sustained a finger injury during his visit to Chennai earlier in the month. Chakravarthy made his IPL debut against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) late last month and since then the player has been absent from the team for the following matches.

The 27-year-old spinner finished with the figures of 1-34 in his debut match.Varun Chakravarthy, Kings XI Punjab`s mystery spinner was picked up at a price of 8.4 crore rupees which is 42 times more than his base price of 20 lakh rupees at the auction in December.

Kings XI Punjab are currently placed at the fifth position in the league standings with 8 points.

The team next takes on Rajasthan Royals today at PCA Stadium in Mohali. 

IPL 2019PunjabVarun ChakravarthyChennaiKolkata
