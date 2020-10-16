हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to Eoin Morgan

Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik hands over Kolkata Knight Riders captaincy to Eoin Morgan

ABU DHABI: Wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik on Friday (October 16) stepped down as captain of the Kolkata Knight Riders team, handing over the reins to his English deputy Eoin Morgan hours before the IPL match against Mumbai Indians here.

Karthik said the decision would help him focus on his batting more. Knight Riders are currently fourth on the points table, with four wins in seven matches. Karthik just scored 108 runs in the seven games so far and struggled to find a form with the bat.

According to reports, Karthik told the KKR management that he wants to focus on his batting and contributing more to the team's cause. "We are fortunate to have leaders such as DK, who has always put the team first. It takes a lot of courage for someone like him to take a decision such as this," team CEO Venky Mysore said in the statement. "While we were surprised by his decision, we are respectful of his wishes."

"...DK and Eoin have worked brilliantly together during this tournament and although Eoin takes over as captain, this is effectively a role swap and we expect that this transition will work in a seamless manner," Mysore said.

"On behalf of everyone at Kolkata Knight Riders, we thank DK for all his contributions as the captain over the past two and a half years and wish Eoin the very best going forward."

The veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman's captaincy had come under intense criticism due to the team's erratic campaign so far.

Tags:
IPL 2020Dinesh KarthikKolkata Knight RidersEoin Morgan
