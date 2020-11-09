IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh trolls Shikhar Dhawan with hilarious Tweet after his strange dismissal

Shikhar Dhawan continued his red-hot form in IPL 2020 with another masterclass innings of 78 against SunRisers Hyderabad which paved the way for his side, Delhi Capitals, to enter their maiden IPL Final.

Delhi Capitals defeated SunRisers Hyderabad by 17 runs in a closely fought encounter to go beyond the Playoffs stage for the first time in their history. But there was another event that transpired in the game and got everyone talking.

In the 19th over of their innings, Dhawan – batting on 78 was given Lbw against Sandeep Sharma and he walked straight off without even taking a second look at the umpire or Shemron Hetmyer, who was at the non-strikers end.

The replays showed that the ball had hit Dhawan way outside off and was not even going to hit the stumps but even before the umpire raised his finger, the southpaw had walked. He could also have taken the review which was available to them but never even thought about it.

Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and engaged in a fun banter with Dhawan, asking him about why he didn’t take the DRS (review).

Great come back by bowlers in the last 2 overs ! Not even A single boundary scored hats off natrajan and @sandeep25a pressure game execution to the point ! @SDhawan25 man in form but naam to jatt ji hai how bout drs bro ? as usual must have forgotten game on #DCvSRH — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 8, 2020

Dhawan, known for his easy going personality, replied to Yuvraj (in Punjabi) saying that he thought he was trapped plumb in front and walked off but it was only when he had reached the boundary that he realized his mistake.

Hahahah pajhi mainu lag gya plumb hai tah muuh chuk chal paya jadh boundary tey pahuncha tadh pata lag gya — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) November 9, 2020

Dhawan had scored a magnificent 78 (off 50 balls; 4x6, 6x2) in the game and thus took the Capitals total to a handsome 189/3 from their 20 Overs. Dhawan is currently sitting at the second position in the race for the Orange Cap with an impressive 603 runs from 16 games. He will have the chance of taking home the coveted cap if he moves ahead of KL Rahul (670 runs).

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in the most important game of the year – the IPL 2020 Final.