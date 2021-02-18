हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL 2021 Auction

IPL 2021 auction: Chennai Super Kings full squad and player list, target Glenn Maxwell

CSK will target power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Alex Hales or world No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan to bolster their batting resources in the IPL 2021 auction. While the franchise released most of its senior players, it has shown great faith on Suresh Raina, who despite not being with the side in the previous edition was retained.

MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings failed to qualify for the playoffs for the first time in IPL 2020. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

After suffering a huge setback in the previous edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) would look to fill the gaps in the IPL 2021 auction on Thursday. The team released six players, including veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh. 

They will target power-hitters like Glenn Maxwell, Alex Hales or world No. 1 T20 batsman Dawid Malan to bolster their batting resources.  

While the franchise released most of its senior players, it has shown great faith on Suresh Raina, who despite not being with the side in the previous edition was retained. Raina's inclusion will provide CSK with the much-required depth in the middle-order, something which felt lacking in the last edition.  

“It is difficult but I see Kedar Jadhav as the only player they could go for. If they can get him at a lesser price as I think he was around 8 crore or so. Those things are very important. Other than that, I don't think they will go for any of the other players they have left,” former India paceman Ashish Nehra told Star Sports. 

Retained: MS Dhoni (c), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, KM Asif, Deepak Chahar, Dwayne Bravo, Faf du Plessis, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungi Ngidi, Mitchell Santner, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, Josh Hazlewood, R Sai Kishore, Sam Curran 

Released: Kedar Jadhav, Harbhajan Singh, Shane Watson (retired), Monu Singh, Piyush Chawla, Murali Vijay 

Targets: Glenn Maxwell, Moeen Ali, Alex Hales/Jason Roy/Dawid Malan/Aaron Finch, K. Gowtham, Shivam Dube, Sam Billings 

You can watch Live Streaming of the IPL 2021 auction on Disney+ Hotstar.

