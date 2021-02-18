हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021 auctiop

IPL 2021 auction: RCB win bidding war against CSK to purchase Glenn Maxwell for whopping Rs 14.25 crore

Glenn Maxwell, who was in rich form in Australia's previous limited-over outing against India, said joining RCB will also help him fulfill his long-time desire to play alongside his idol and former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.  

IPL 2021 auction: RCB win bidding war against CSK to purchase Glenn Maxwell for whopping Rs 14.25 crore
IPL 2021: auction: Glenn Maxwell was bought by RCB for Rs 14.25 crore. (Reuters/File Photo)

IPL 2021 auction: Glenn Maxwell was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping price of Rs 14. 25 crores. Maxwell's bid initiated with Kolkata Knight Riders generating interest in the Australian cricketer, but soon waved its way out after southern giants RCB and Chennai Super Kings got into a bidding war. 

Meanwhile, days ahead of the IPL 2021 mini-auction, Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had expressed his desire to join Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore unit.

The 32-year-old cricketer, who was in rich form in Australia's previous limited-over outing against India, said joining RCB will also help him fulfill his long-time desire to play alongside his idol and former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.   

Follow | IPL 2021 auction LIVE updates

"That'll be awesome. AB is one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about," Maxwell was quoted as saying in a report on ESPNcricinfo. The all-rounder is currently with the Australian squad in New Zealand, as the visitors gear up for the upcoming T20I series.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021 auctiopGlenn Maxwell
Next
Story

IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals ropes in Steve Smith for Rs 2.2 crore

Must Watch

PT2M44S

Kolkata: Amit Shah arrives at Bharat Sevashram, Home minister is on West Bengal tour