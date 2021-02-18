IPL 2021 auction: RCB win bidding war against CSK to purchase Glenn Maxwell for whopping Rs 14.25 crore

IPL 2021 auction: Glenn Maxwell was purchased by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping price of Rs 14. 25 crores. Maxwell's bid initiated with Kolkata Knight Riders generating interest in the Australian cricketer, but soon waved its way out after southern giants RCB and Chennai Super Kings got into a bidding war.

Meanwhile, days ahead of the IPL 2021 mini-auction, Australia's swashbuckling all-rounder Glenn Maxwell had expressed his desire to join Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore unit.

The 32-year-old cricketer, who was in rich form in Australia's previous limited-over outing against India, said joining RCB will also help him fulfill his long-time desire to play alongside his idol and former South Africa cricketer AB de Villiers.

"That'll be awesome. AB is one of my idols and one of the guys I've always tried to watch the way he goes about," Maxwell was quoted as saying in a report on ESPNcricinfo. The all-rounder is currently with the Australian squad in New Zealand, as the visitors gear up for the upcoming T20I series.