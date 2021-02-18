IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: When and Where to watch the auction live

18 February 2021, 13:13 PM
IPL 2021 auction rules
Player cap, purse limit, Right-to-Match card and other rules: All eight franchises have certain rules to follow while pursuing players and assembling a squad for the 14th edition of the league.
18 February 2021, 12:44 PM
Punjab Kings out to shine with new name
The Punjab-based IPL franchise rechristened to Punjab Kings and the team management would hope for a change in fortune after the revamp. Along with the skipper KL Rahul and his opening Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings possess a lot of quality in their batting, but the bowling department will require fixing in the mini-auction on Thursday.
18 February 2021, 12:31 PM
First time champions
The inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals are already dreaming about a repeat of their triumph in 2021.
Eyes on 2021.
Can you remember who was the captain when Rajasthan Royals won the crown back in 2008?
18 February 2021, 12:20 PM
18 February 2021, 12:06 PM
Wood back out
England paceman Mark Wood is the only cricketer to pull out of the IPL 2021 auction so far. Wood, who arrived in India with Jonny Bairstow, will be part of the England squad for the third and fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad.
18 February 2021, 11:59 AM
Hello and Welcome to IPL 2021 auction day! A total of 291 cricketers will be up for grabs for the 8 IPL franchises to fill 61 vacant slots for the 14th edition of the T20 league.