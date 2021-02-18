हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: When and Where to watch the auction live

IPL 2021 auction will get underway at the ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai on Thursday (February 18) from 3pm onwards. The auction will be live on TV on Star Sports 1 channel while it can be Live Streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. A total of 291 players, including 164 Indians and 124 overseas players with England paceman Mark Wood pulling out of the auction at the last moment.

Last Updated: Thursday, February 18, 2021 - 13:15
IPL franchise officials being briefed a day before the IPL 2021 auctions in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

The fate of 291 cricketers will be decided when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction takes place on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. The much anticipated auction will see eight franchises fight for the players of their choice.

The eight franchises who will take part in the auction are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals. 

Out of the 291 players up for sale, 164 are Indian, 124 overseas and three players from Associate Nations. The highest base price of the players stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

You can check out the latest updates on IPL 2021 auction on zeenews.india.com

18 February 2021, 13:13 PM

IPL 2021 auction rules

Player cap, purse limit, Right-to-Match card and other rules: All eight franchises have certain rules to follow while pursuing players and assembling a squad for the 14th edition of the league.  

18 February 2021, 12:44 PM

Punjab Kings out to shine with new name

The Punjab-based IPL franchise rechristened to Punjab Kings and the team management would hope for a change in fortune after the revamp.  Along with the skipper KL Rahul and his opening Mayank Agarwal, Punjab Kings possess a lot of quality in their batting, but the bowling department will require fixing in the mini-auction on Thursday.  

18 February 2021, 12:31 PM

First time champions

The inaugural IPL champions Rajasthan Royals are already dreaming about a repeat of their triumph in 2021.

Can you remember who was the captain when Rajasthan Royals won the crown back in 2008?

18 February 2021, 12:20 PM

The IPL 2021 auction will get underway at 3pm onwards in Chennai. Read where you watch the auction Live.

18 February 2021, 12:06 PM

Wood back out

England paceman Mark Wood is the only cricketer to pull out of the IPL 2021 auction so far. Wood, who arrived in India with Jonny Bairstow, will be part of the England squad for the third and fourth Test against India in Ahmedabad.

18 February 2021, 11:59 AM

Hello and Welcome to IPL 2021 auction day! A total of 291 cricketers will be up for grabs for the 8 IPL franchises to fill 61 vacant slots for the 14th edition of the T20 league.

