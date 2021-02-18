IPL Auction 2021 Latest Updates: When and Where to watch the auction live

The fate of 291 cricketers will be decided when the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 auction takes place on Thursday (February 18) in Chennai. The much anticipated auction will see eight franchises fight for the players of their choice.

The eight franchises who will take part in the auction are Mumbai Indians, Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals.

Out of the 291 players up for sale, 164 are Indian, 124 overseas and three players from Associate Nations. The highest base price of the players stood at Rs 2 crore, while the lowest base price was Rs 20 lakh. There are a total of 10 players in the Rs 2 crore base price category and 12 players have a base price of Rs 1.5 crore, the second-highest price slab.

