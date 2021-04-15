IPL 2021 DC vs RR: Sanju Samson backs bowlers on Wankhede belter, Rishabh Pant reminds history

India's two-young cricketing prospect are up against one another as Rajasthan Royals lock horns with Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium in the Indian Premier League clash on Thursday.

Delhi Capitals are entering the contest on the back of a handsome win against Chennai Super Kings, while Rajasthan, on the other hand, had endured a close defeat in their thrilling clash against Punjab Kings.

Rajasthan Royals newly-appointed skipper Sanju Samson earlier this week became the first player to notch a ton in the ongoing edition of IPL and almost scripted a gigantic 222-run chase before falling short in the final delivery and losing the contest by four runs. However, the skipper felt confident about the track being a belter, and backed his bowlers and said he doesn't mind conceding runs on this track and is determined to do the same to the opposition players.

After winning the toss and electing to bowl first, Samson said: "The conditions demands that it's easier to bowl first. Matches come on in a very short time, you have to get over it. We have to take the learning experience and move on. We have plans for every batsmen. You are expected to go for runs here. We need to have a mindset of picking wickets. I am okay if our bowlers go for some runs, we there to score it back. David Miller comes in for Stokes. Unadkat replaces Gopal."

Meanwhile, Pant said: "On this wicket, toss doesn't matter. The surface looks good. Good to hear that we have won the last five matches (against RR) but the team that plays well will in the match. Hetmyer misses out, Rabada comes in for him. Lalit Yadav makes his debut."

PLAYING XIs:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ajinkya Rahane, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Lalit Yadav, Kagiso Rabada, Tom Curran, Avesh Khan

Rajasthan Royals: Manan Vohra, Sanju Samson(w/c), David Miller, Jos Buttler, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Chetan Sakariya, Jaydev Unadkat, Mustafizur Rahman