IPL 2021: MS Dhoni enjoys lunch with old friends, picture goes viral on social media

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying a welcome break with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 suspended till September. The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper has been seen spending quality time with his wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva at his Ranchi farmhouse and then headed to the hills in Himachal Pradesh when the lockdown was lifted. On Wednesday (July 14), a new picture started circulating in social media which has Dhoni enjoying a laid-back lunch with some old friends.

Dhoni isn’t very active on social media since he announced his international retirement in August 2020. However, Mahi’s fans somehow manage to get a peek into his life off the field as pictures of him often being spotted in public places are widely shared on social media platforms.

The snap was first posted by a fan page of the legendary cricketer. In the picture, the 40-year-old can be seen enjoying food with what appears to be his friends at an eatery. According to the comments on the post, one of them is Seemant Lohani and the other person is still not identified.

Other than the ‘down-to-earth’ image of Dhoni enjoying his food with buddies, there is a luxury vintage car in the background which has also grabbed the social media’s attention. The price of the vintage Rolls Royce is well into crores.

Last month, Dhoni was seen vacationing with his entire family in Himachal Pradesh, including his five-year-old daughter Ziva and wife Sakshi. The scenic pictures of Dhoni with his daughter from the beautiful place had taken the internet by storm.

Meanwhile, Dhoni was last seen in action during the first leg of the 14th edition of the IPL, which took place between April 9 and May 4. The remaining leg of the marquee event is slated to take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.