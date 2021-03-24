IPL 2021: MS Dhoni-led CSK unveils new, camouflage IPL jersey, a tribute to armed forces

MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled a new-look jersey for IPL 2021.

The jersey features camouflage as a tribute to the country's armed forces and it also has three stars atop the franchise's logo to denote the three titles won in 2010, 2011 and 2018.

The camouflage on the shoulders is bordered with gold bands that signify the high standards set by the team, both in terms of consistency and fair play -- CSK won the IPL Fair Play Award six times in 11 seasons.

Notably, this is the first time that the CSK have redesigned their jersey since the first edition in 2008.

“It has been on our mind for some time now to find ways to raise awareness about the significant and selfless role of the armed forces. The camouflage is an appreciation of their service...they are the true heroes,” CSK CEO KS Viswanathan said in a release.

The IPL team also released a short video of talismanic skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni, launching the new jersey on its twitter feed.

"Thala Dharisanam! #WearOnWhistleOn with the all-new #Yellove! #WhistlePodu," CSK captioned the post.

CSK hold the armed forces close to the heart and showed their appreciation by presenting a cheque of ₹2 crore at the start of the 2019 IPL season, the release said.

That's not all, Dhoni is an honorary Lieutenant Colonel in the Territorial Army and also trained with the Parachute Regiment in 2019.

CSK will start their season against runners-up Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 10.