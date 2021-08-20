IPL 2021: MS Dhoni’s yet another new look sends social media on a spin

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has been keeping himself busy with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 suspended till September. Dhoni has been experimenting with his hairstyle at a faster than his strike-rate in the T20 league. Dhoni has gone from long hair to bald look to a Mohawk style to keep his fans on their edge of their seats.

On Thursday (August 19), the official broadcasters of IPL 2021, Star Sports posted a new photo of MS Dhoni sporting a spunky look. The photo has gone viral with fans wondering what the new look is all about.

Many are speculating that Dhoni's new look is going to be part of a commercial for the remaining phase of IPL 2021 when it resumes in UAE on September 19 when Dhoni’s CSK take on Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.

Star Sports shared the photo with a disclaimer that read: “#MSDhoni's up to something new before #VIVOIPL! Stay tuned for the Asli Picture! #AsliPictureAbhiBaakiHai.”

The IPL was postponed halfway through its group stage due to the COVID-19 pandemic and Dhoni as well as CSK have already started straining in the UAE.

Earlier this year, Dhoni was spotted with a monk look.

A few days ago, Dhoni has been seen in an entirely new hairstyle and beard-style in an Instagram post by hairstylist Aalim Hakim. “Legend Dhoni..Sports A Dashing Look...Thoroughly enjoyed doing this haircut & beard for our legend @mahi7781,” said Hakim in his Instagram post.

CSK will have their training base in Dubai and the team, with the available players, are heading well in advance to make sure the quarantine period is sorted and they have time for training before the resumption of IPL 2021. CSK are currently second on the points table while Delhi Capitals are on top with 6 wins from 7 matches.