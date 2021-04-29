IPL 2021: Oxygen concentrator for COVID-19 patient goes missing from airport, found with CSK player

In a bizarre incident, an oxygen concentrator which was being carried on an Indigo flight from Bengaluru to New Delhi for a COVID-19 infected patient on Monday went missing. Two days later, the equipment was found with IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings, who landed at the same airport on a Vistara flight.

As per a report in The New Indian Express, the oxygen concentrator was delivered to its original recipient on Wednesday morning.

The report mentioned that Anwar Ansari had dispatched the oxygen concentrator from Bengaluru for his 68-year-old father, who is currently ailing after contracting the deadly virus. The equipment was dispatched on Indigo Flight 6E 5161, which landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport around 7.30 pm. Upon landing it was found that the concentrator, which was stuffed in a carton, went missing in the baggage claim area of Terminal 3.

The report included that the baggage was found with a CSK player, who subsequently alerted the airlines company, after which it was collected.

A statement was released by Indigo to select news outlets in this regard. "As per the CCTV footage, the box was taken off the belt by another airline porter and got mixed up with the baggage of their passengers. These bags belonged to the players of the CSK IPL team who had arrived on a Vistara flight at the same time.”

Meanwhile, a 129-run opening stand between Ruturaj Gaikwad and Faf du Plessis helped CSK beat SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by seven wickets in an contest at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday.