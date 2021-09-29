IPL 2021: Rishabh Pant almost knocks out Dinesh Karthik with bat, KKR player's reaction win hearts - watch video

Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals had a poor outing against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday afternoon. His team put up a below par 127/9 batting first, with the skipper himself adding 39 to it before getting run-out.

The match witnessed two of game's leaders R Ashwin and Eoin Morgan taking shots at each other in both the innings. One more thing that didn't go unnoticed was Pant taking a wild swat to protect himself from getting dismissed with opposition wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik making a close shave.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the 17th over bowled by Varun Chakravarthy, when Pant chopped the ball close to his feet and it was going towards the stump. In order to push the ball away, Pant waved the bat in full speed and missed the grill of Karthik's helmet by inches.

The ball came to a halt after hitting the batter's backfoot but it was Karthik's antics after the incident that left everyone in splits. Karthik quickly fell on the ground and Pant checked on him, after which both the wicketkeeper-batters shared a fist bump.

Rishabh Pant and Dinesh Karthik near miss

Credits : @DisneyPlusHS

KKR eventually went on to win the contest by three wickets and are currently placed fourth in the eight-team points table.