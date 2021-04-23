IPL 2021: Sanjana Ganesan posts ‘great photo’ ahead of MI’s clash against Punjab Kings, check hubby Jasprit Bumrah’s reaction

Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan have been super busy since coming back from their honeymoon last month. Bumrah has entered the defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions’ bio-bubble while Sanjana has been part of a similar bubble of the host broadcasters Star Sports.

But the beautiful couple have been keep track of each other through social media. Ahead of Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2021 clash against Punjab Kings at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, Sanjana posted an adorable picture on her social media handles with a caption reading, “find good light, take great photos.”

Husband Bumrah loved the post and the pictures and replied with a ‘red heart’ on Instagram. Check the picture and post here…

Earlier, on day of her one-month marriage anniversary last week, Sanjana Ganesan tweeted, “missing the husband and that cake a little extra today #SanjanaWithASnackAndDessert @zegnaofficial”

Jasprit Bumrah, who celebrated one month of being married to popular sports anchor Sanajan Ganesan on Thursday, shared a heart-felt message for his wife on Twitter. "One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend," Bumrah wrote in his tweet.

The couple had solemnised their relationship in a traditional gurudwara wedding. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the team for which Bumrah plays in the lucrative T20 league, had then posted the pictures of couple with the caption, “Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for Jaspritbumrah93 and SanjanaGanesan.”

Ganesan had returned to work after marriage during the limited-over series between India and England last month. Meanwhile, her husband Bumrah resumed his cricketing duties with Mumbai Indians and has been spearheading their attack.