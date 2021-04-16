हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Sanjana Ganesan misses hubby Jasprit Bumrah and THIS, tweets romantic message

While Jasprit Bumrah is with the IPL defending champions MI team, Sanjana is part of the host broadcasters Star Sports bio-bubble being part of the 18-member presenters’ team.

IPL 2021: Sanjana Ganesan misses hubby Jasprit Bumrah and THIS, tweets romantic message
Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah and wife Sanjana Ganesan cut their wedding reception cake. (Source: Twitter)

Sports presenter Sanjan Ganesan and Mumbai Indians paceman Jasprit Bumrah are only one month into their married life but have already been driven apart. On April 14, Sanjana Ganesan and Jasprit Bumrah completed one month of their marriage, which was a private function in Goa.

Now with the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 getting underway from April 9, the celebrity couple have gone their own separate ways into different bio-bubbles due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. While Bumrah is with the IPL defending champions MI team, Sanjana is part of the host broadcasters Star Sports bio-bubble being part of the 18-member presenters’ team.

On day of her one-month marriage anniversary, Sanjana Ganesan tweeted, “missing the husband and that cake a little extra today #SanjanaWithASnackAndDessert @zegnaofficial”

Jasprit Bumrah, who celebrated one month of being married to popular sports anchor Sanajan Ganesan on Thursday, shared a heart-felt message for his wife on Twitter. "One month of love, belly laughs, silly jokes, long conversations and peace. One month of being married to my best friend," Bumrah wrote in his tweet.

The couple had solemised their relationship in a traditional gurudwara wedding. IPL franchise Mumbai Indians, the team for which Bumrah plays in the lucrative T20 league, had then posted the pictures of couple with the caption, "Bumrah bowled over by Sanjana. Here's wishing love, laughter and a happily ever after for Jaspritbumrah93 and SanjanaGanesan."

Ganesan had returned to work after marriage during the limited-over series between India and England last month. Meanwhile, her husband Bumrah resumed his cricketing duties with Mumbai Indians and has been spearheading their attack.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Mumbai IndiansJasprit BumrahSanjana Ganesan
Next
Story

BCCI annual contracts: Bhuvneshwar Kumar demoted to Grade B, find reason why

Must Watch

PT11M2S

DNA: That golden journey of Yuri Gagarin, the first passenger of the space