IPL 2021: Shams Mulani becomes first-ever COVID-19 replacement

Shams Mulani became the first COVID-19 replacement in the ongoing Indian Premier League. The 24-year-old has been roped by the IPL franchise Delhi Capitals as a short-term replacement for Axar Patel for the current campaign.

"Under the Regulation 6.1 (c), franchises are allowed to sign a short-term replacement player until the original squad member is permitted to re-enter the team's bio-secure environment. Hence, Mulani will only be a part of the Delhi Capitals side until Axar recovers and is allowed to join the team," the franchise said in an official statement.

Meanwhile, Anirudha Joshi has been included in the squad as a replacement for regular Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer.

Patel had contracted the novel coronavirus just a week ahead of the start of the 14th edition of IPL.

Delhi Capitals shared an official statement in this regard, which read: "He had checked into the team hotel in Mumbai on March 28, 2021, with a negative report. His report from the second COVID test, came positive. He is currently in isolation at a designated medical care facility."

Iyer, on the other hand, has been ruled out from the entire season of IPL after the star India batsman sustained an injury on his shoulders while performing national duties against England in limited-over format.

Mulani, who is a left-handed batsman and a slow left-arm orthodox bowler from Mumbai, represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and has so far featured in 10 First-Class, 30 List A and 25 T20s so far. This is maiden outing in the lucrative T20 league.

"However, Mulani will not be permitted to represent another IPL franchise this season once he leaves the Delhi Capitals. Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals have also signed Anirudha Joshi as a replacement for the injured Shreyas Iyer for the remainder of the VIVO IPL 2021," the statement added.

Joshi, who is a middle-order batsman and an off-spinner, will be joining his third IPL franchise, after his previous stints at Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR). He represents Karnataka in domestic cricket and has featured in 17 List A and 22 T20 matches so far.

Delhi Capitals will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in their next encounter at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 15.