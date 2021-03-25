IPL 2021: It’s official, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will miss entire tournament

In a major blow to the aspirations of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire 14th edition of the T20 tournament, which will get underway on April 9. Iyer dislocated his shoulder during the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday (March 24).

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, meanwhile, issued a statement on his official Twitter profile on Iyer. Jindal wished him a speedy recovery and insisted that India ‘needs him in the T20 World Cup’.

“Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup,” Jindal tweeted.

Earlier, sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum of four months.

“He will have to go under the knife. So, it looks not just the first part of IPL but Iyer will miss the entire IPL. It might take a minimum four months before he can hit the nets again. He has been under severe pain,” the BCCI source said.

The 26-year-old Mumbai batsman suffered the injury in the eighth over of the England innings when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Iyer is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament, according to news agency PTI.

Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23.