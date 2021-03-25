हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: It’s official, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will miss entire tournament

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, meanwhile, issued a statement on his official Twitter profile on skipper Shreyas Iyer.

IPL 2021: It’s official, Delhi Capitals skipper Shreyas Iyer will miss entire tournament
India batsman Shreyas Iyer dislocated his shoulder in the first ODI against England in Pune. (Photo: PTI)

In a major blow to the aspirations of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 runners-up Delhi Capitals Shreyas Iyer will miss the entire 14th edition of the T20 tournament, which will get underway on April 9. Iyer dislocated his shoulder during the first ODI against England in Pune on Tuesday (March 24). 

Delhi Capitals co-owner Parth Jindal, meanwhile, issued a statement on his official Twitter profile on Iyer. Jindal wished him a speedy recovery and insisted that India ‘needs him in the T20 World Cup’. 

“Absolutely devastated and gutted for our skipper @ShreyasIyer15 - stay strong captain - hope for a very quick recovery. Have full faith that you will come back even stronger from this. India needs you in the T20 World Cup,” Jindal tweeted. 

Earlier, sources in the BCCI told PTI that Iyer is set to undergo surgery on his left shoulder as he is currently in severe pain, which will rule him out of action for a minimum of four months. 

“He will have to go under the knife. So, it looks not just the first part of IPL but Iyer will miss the entire IPL. It might take a minimum four months before he can hit the nets again. He has been under severe pain,” the BCCI source said. 

The 26-year-old Mumbai batsman suffered the injury in the eighth over of the England innings when he dived on a drive hit by Jonny Bairstow off pacer Shardul Thakur. Iyer is also unlikely to play for English county side Lancashire in their one-day tournament, according to news agency PTI. 

Lancashire had on Monday announced the signing of Iyer for the tournament starting on July 23.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021India vs EnglandShreyas Iyer
Next
Story

WI vs SL 1st Test: Pathum Nissanka century helps visitors set tough target for Windies

Must Watch

PT12M17S

Mystery woman, bags of cash, and a fake Aadhaar card; What more in Vaze row?