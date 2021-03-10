हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Skipper MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players hit the nets

Apart from the legendary MS Dhoni, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few others are part of the Chennai Super Kings camp that got underway on Monday. 

IPL 2021: Skipper MS Dhoni and Chennai Super Kings players hit the nets
Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has begun training with rest of his teammates in Chennai. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Chennai Super Kings players including skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni began preparations for the forthcoming Indian Premier League (IPL), having cleared their RT-PCR tests during the stipulated quarantine period. 

Apart from the legendary Dhoni, senior batsman Ambati Rayudu, Ruturaj Gaikwad and a few others are part of the camp that got underway on Monday. Tamil Nadu’s N Jagadeesan, R Sai Kishore and C Hari Nishaanth, who was picked up during last month’s auction, trained with the likes of Dhoni and Rayudu. Also present was medium-pacer Harishankar Reddy, another new recruit. 

“The CSK players completed their quarantine requirements and began practice yesterday. Gradually, the others will join the camp after a period of quarantine,” he said. 

A few others like leg-spinner Karn Sharma and Bhagath Varma, who was picked during the auctions recently are expected to arrive in the coming days, Viswanathan said. 

Dhoni had arrived in the city on Wednesday last. CSK had during the recent mini-auction picked up England all-rounder Moeen Ali for Rs 7 crore, apart from Karnataka all-rounder K Gowtham (for Rs 9.25 crore) and Cheteshwar Pujara (Rs 50 lakh). 

This year’s IPL begins with a match between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore in Chennai on April 9. Three-time champion CSK begins its campaign the next day in Mumbai against Delhi Capitals. 

Interestingly, in this year’s IPL, all matches will be played at neutral venues, no team will play at their home venue.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021MS DhoniChennai Super Kings
Next
Story

Jasprit Bumrah set to marry THIS beautiful TV presenter, social media explodes

Must Watch

PT1M12S

Shivraj Singh Chouhan goes pawri way to warn land mafia