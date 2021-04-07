IPL 2021: Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner can’t stop gushing about new team jersey

Australian opener David Warner was undoubtedly the star performer for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 when the T20 league was moved to the United Arab Emirates due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It was Warner’s 548 runs in 16 matches which guided SRH into the Playoffs last year.

Warner himself has notched up at least 500 runs every season since 2014, including 848 runs in 17 matches in 2016 which have made SRH one of the most consistent side in IPL. Days before the start of the IPL 2021, Warner received the brand new jersey of the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Warner shared his excitement with his fans and followers on social media. Warner became very popular for posting goofy videos and photos on social media during lockdown last year. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, Warner’s Sunrisers Hyderabad unveiled the new jersey for the next installment of the T20 league.

Donning the new jersey of the Sunrisers, the Australian opener shared a special message for the ardent fans and followers of the Hyderabad-based IPL franchise.

“I just received my playing kit and I could not wait to put it on. So, I just took it out of the packet and put it straight on. Pumped to get out of here (hotel quarantine) in a couple of days, join the guys ahead of our first game in Chennai,” Warner said.

SRH’s latest video starring skipper Warner has already become the talk of the town on social media. Sunrisers Hyderabad’s post has garnered over 1 lakh views on Instagram.

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League will get underway from April 9. Warner’s SRH will kickstart their IPL 2021 campaign against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11 at Chennai.