IPL 2021 to begin on THIS date, final in June. Find out schedule here

The 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to get underway in the second week of April – more specifically on April 11, according to reports in the leading media. The mini-auction for IPL 2021 has already been confirmed to take place in Chennai on February and now the tournament is all set to get underway from April 11 till June 6th or 7th, 2021, after the conclusion of domestic women’s one-day tournament and the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“The final decision will be taken by IPL GC (Governing Council) but 11th April is the tentative date to start IPL 2021. The series against England finishes in March and players will get good break with 11th April start for IPL 14th,” a BCCI official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

With the England series scheduled to end on March 28, it will give ample time to the cricketers to complete their commercial endorsements for their respective franchises. The mini-auction is scheduled to take place in Chennai after the completion of the first two Tests.

Arun Dhumal, who is also on the IPL Governing Council, confirmed that the board is confident that it would be able to host the 2021 edition of the cash-rich T20 league at home unlike the previous edition, which was held in the UAE due to the pandemic.

“We are working on having the IPL in India and we are hopeful that we would be able to organise it. We are not even thinking of a back up also at this point in time, we are wanting to do it here,” he said.

The BCCI also decided not to float a tender or an RPF for a title sponsor once again. “India can't not host the IPL at home and say, it is ready to host the T20 World Cup later in the year. The BCCI conducted a very impressive IPL under a well-constructed bio-secure bubble when the pandemic was at its peak. There's no reason why the BCCI can't construct the same bubble here at home,” BCCI sources informed TOI.