IPL 2021 mini-auction to take place on February 18; here’s the full list of players up for grabs

At the mini-auction, most franchises have retained their core and will now try and fill up the gaps keeping the future in mind. Some big names would be up for grabs at the auction that will take place in Chennai on February 18 after the second Test against England.  

Image used for representational purpose

The BCCI on Wednesday announced that the mini-auction for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League will be held in February 18 in Chennai. The auction will take place a day after the second Test between India and England at the same city.   

Ahead of the auction, all the eight franchises submitted the list of the retained players to the cricket board. Top international cricketers like Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, and Jason Roy were released by their respective franchises last week at the end of IPL Player Retention Day. 

Meanwhile, in a bid to strenghten their middle-order, Chennai Super Kings showed faith on former India batsman Suresh Raina as the Uttar Pradesh cricketer was retained by the franchise. However, veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, along with Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Piysuh Chawla, and Shane Watson were let go by CSK.   

Apart from Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, the remaining franchises have retained their core unit and will now try and fill up the gaps keeping the future in mind.

As per a report in ANI, Indian cricketers who don't have a contract and wish to be a part of the auction will need to fill the player auction agreement and submit it online by February 4, 5 pm. The originals for the same can be sent by February 12. 

The schedule and the venue for the upcoming edition of IPL is yet to be announced. The IPL for the first time was held behind closed doors in UAE last year, which saw Mumbai Indians secure the title for a record fifth time. 

Here's the remaining purse for all eight franchises

Chennai Super Kings: Rs 22.9 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Rs 35.7 crore

Rajasthan Royals: Rs 34.85 crore

Kings XI Punjab: Rs 53.2 crore

Mumbai Indians: Rs 15.35 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 10.75 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 10.85 crore

Delhi Capitals: Rs 9 crore 

Some big names that would be up for grabs at the upcoming auction are as follow: 

Kedar Jadhav, Murali Vijay, Piyush Chawla, Monu Singh, Alex Carey, Keemo Paul, Tushar Deshpande, Sandeep Lamichhane, Mohit Sharma, Jason Roy, Glenn Maxwell, Sheldon Cottrell, Mujeeb Zadran, Hardus Viljoen, James Neesham, Krishnappa Gowtham, Karun Nair, Jagadeesha Suchith, Tejinder Singh Dhillon, Chris Green, Harry Gurney, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik, Siddhesh Lad, Tom Banton, Prince Balwant Rai, Digvijay Deshmukh, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell McCleneghan, Steve Smith, Akash Singh, Anirudha Joshi, Ankit Rajpoot, Oshane Thomas, Shashank Singh, Tom Curran, Varun Aaron, Chris Morris, Shivam Dube, Aaron Finch, Umesh Yadav, Moeen Ali, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Isuru Udana, Gurkeerat Mann, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Bavanaka, Fabian Allen, Sanjay Yadav and Prithviraj Yarra. 

