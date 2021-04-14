IPL 2021: Virender Sehwag hilariously compares Mumbai Indians to Undertaker

Defending Indian Premier League (IPL) champions Mumbai Indians literally rose from the dead against Kolkata Knight Riders in their second match of the 2021 edition. Rohit Sharma’s side were literally ‘dead and buried’ with KKR needing only about 30 runs to win in the last five overs with Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell yet to bat.

But brilliant bowling by Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult led MI to a 10-run win over KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Former India opener Virender Sehwag came up with a hilarious Instagram post. The post read: “Mumbai Indians to KKR in the last 5 overs. Coming back from the dead #ipl #mivskkr”. It had a GIF image of WWE superstar Undertaker rising from inside a coffin and ‘choke-slamming’ Randy Orton.

The post had over 8.36 lakh views on the social media platform. Sehwag also questioned Karthik and Russell’s ability to finish the game.

“Eoin Morgan had given a statement that they will play that way (with postive intent) after the first game but it didn't look like that when Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik came in to bat. The way Russell and Karthik batted, it felt like they planned to take the game till the end and win it. But that didn’t happen. The batters who came before them – be it Shakib Al Hasan, Eoin Morgan, Shubman Gill or Nitish Rana – all of them played with positive intent,” Sehwag said on Cricbuzz.

Sehwag also added that either Nitish Rana or Shubman Gill should have stayed there till the end to close out the match for KKR. “Either Rana or Gill should have batted till the end. They had seen what had happened in the MI innings, despite getting off to a good start they could only manage 152,” he said.