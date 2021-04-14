हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
IPL 2021

IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans for KKR ‘choke’ against MI

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the KKR franchise, expressed his disappointment over the team’s shocking defeat. The Bollywood star also apologised to the KKR fanbase for losing the match by 10 runs in the final over despite being strong favorites till the half-way mark.

IPL 2021: Shah Rukh Khan apologises to fans for KKR ‘choke’ against MI
Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan was disappointed after his team's capitulation against Mumbai Indians. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) looked well on course for their second successive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 and this time against defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday (April 13) night. However, the two-time IPL champions lost their way in the last few overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to lose by 10 runs.

Chasing 153 to win, KKR were cruising to a win, needing just 30 off 26 balls after an opening partnership of 72 runs between Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill. But MI skipper Rohit Sharma pulled off a ‘houdini act’ to guide the champions to a win.

Shah Rukh Khan, co-owner of the KKR franchise, expressed his disappointment over the team’s shocking defeat. The Bollywood star also apologised to the KKR fanbase for losing the match by 10 runs in the final over despite being strong favorites till the half-way mark. He tweeted, “Disappointing performance. to say the least @KKRiders apologies to all the fans!”

Shah Rukh, like all KKR fans, was disappointed to see the team go down after being in control until the 15th over, with Andre Russell and Dinesh Karthik still to come. Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah kept things tight after MI’s spinners spun a web around KKR’s middle-order batsmen.

Boult eventually defended 15 runs off the last six balls to help MI win. He claimed the prized scalp of Andre Russell in the final over to end KKR’s hopes of chasing the 153-run target.

Earlier, KKR won the toss and opted to bowl against the Rohit Sharma-led side. KKR captain Eoin Morgan played an unchanged winning combination from the last match against SRH, which they had won by 10 runs.

Shakib-Al-Hasan was handed his 50th cap for KKR at the start of the match. KKR will now face RCB on April 18 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
IPL 2021Kolkata Knight RidersShah Rukh Khan
Next
Story

IPL 2021: After Ben Stokes, MI skipper Rohit Sharma barely avoids MAJOR injury

Must Watch

PT10M20S

DNA: 102 years of Jallianwala Bagh Massacre