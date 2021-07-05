IPL 2021: When PUBG ‘encroached’ MS Dhoni and Sakshi’s bedroom!

Former India skipper MS Dhoni is a big fan of video games, especially multi-player combat games like PUBG. Time and again, he has been spotted playing PUBG at airports or at team hotels. Now, his wife Sakshi has spilled beans on the Chennai Super Kings skipper’s addiction to the game. She revealed that Dhoni has started sleep talking about PUBG.

During a recent Instagram conversation with CSK fans, Sakshi admitted that her husband does it to keep his over-active mind diverted which she feels is good.

“You know, Mahi’s got a thinking brain, it doesn’t rest. So I think when he plays video games like Call of Duty or be it PUBG or whatever, I think it just helps him divert his mind that’s it and which is a good thing,” Sakshi had said during a Live Instragram chat.

Sakshi also went on to reveal that PUBG had now ‘encroached’ the bedroom and Dhoni sleep-talks about PUBG as well.

“I mean, I don’t really get irritated that it’s got to the bedroom and that nowadays PUBG has encroached my bed literally. At times I feel like he’s talking to me and then he’s on the headphones and talking to all the people that are playing. Then he’s sleep-talking also about PUBG nowadays!” she added further.

Dhoni would soon be seen leading CSK in the remaining IPL 2021 games when the now-suspended season resumes in the United Arab Emirates in September. The Chennai franchise has been in good form this year and looks good to progress to the playoffs after being placed in 2nd position on the points table.

Dhoni gifted his wife a vintage car on the couple’s 11th marriage anniversary on Sunday (July 4). The photo of the vintage car was shared by Dhoni’s wife through her official Instagram handle. Dhoni had called time on his iconic international career in 2020.