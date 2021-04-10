IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dhanashree Verma show off ping pong skills, beats RCB duo - WATCH

Cricketer Yuzvenrda Chahal and Dhanashree Verma have been one of the most active celebrity couple on social media. The cricketer, who recently released his wedding video online, was seen teaming up with his wife and engage in a friendly table-tennis match with his Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) teammates Mohammed Siraj and Srikar Bharat.

Bharat, who is the latest member to join the RCB camp, shared the video of the moment on his Instagram handle, in which Chahal and his wife Dhanashree can be seen breaking into a victory dance after securing a point.

Here is the video:

In the second slide, Siraj and Bharat were seen doing the same after securing a point against the couple.

On Friday, RCB kicked-off their IPL 2021 campaign on a winning note as they defeated defending champions Mumbai Indians by two wickets in the season opener.

AB de Villiers and Harshal Patel emerged as the star from the RCB camp but Chahal failed to make any impact on the field. While ABD made sure RCB win the contest and remained at the crease until the final over, Harshal completed a historic landmark by becoming the first bowler to scalp five-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians in IPL history.

The Haryana spinner has not been in good rhytm since the limited-over series against England and on Friday the 30-year-old conceded 41 runs from his four overs and failed to bag a single wicket.