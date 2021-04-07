Cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and YouTuber wife Dhanashree Verma's wedding video is trending high - Watch

New Delhi: Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal and choreographer-YouTuber wife Dhanashree Verma's fairytale wedding video is trending high online.

Dhanashree, who is also a Dentist by profession got married to Yuzvendra Chahal on December 22, 2020, in a private ceremony with family and close friends in attendance. The wedding took place in Gurgaon.

Popular celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted their wedding video link on Instagram. Take a look:

A social media sensation, Dhanashree's dance videos are loved by fans who follow the pretty lady on YouTube and Instagram. Recently, she grooved with Gabbar of the cricketing arena, Shikhar Dhawan on Bhangra beats.

Dhanashree Verma, on the work front, was last seen in Punjabi singer-actor Jassie Gill's superhit dance peppy track 'Oye Hoye Hoye’. It is penned by Happy Raikoti and composed by Avvysra and promises to be the perfect dance party track.