Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant has not had a great run in IPL 2022. The pressure of captaincy is also showing on me.

Not to forget, he lost his cool in that game vs Rajasthan Royals and that led to a penalty and ban on him and other members of the team.

DC so far 4 games in 5 matches and will be looking for a win today vs Sunrisers Hyderabad.

In nine matches of IPL 2022, Pant has scored 234 runs at an average of 33.43 and a high strike-rate of 149.04, with no fifties or centuries against his name.

Under his captaincy, Delhi are at seventh place in the points table.

Former CSK and India player Suresh Raina believes that Pant has been a good captain and that he will fire soon.

"Pant for me has is doing great as a captain. He has utilised Kuldeep Yadav very well and now he is winning matches for Delhi. But Pant - the batsman - still has to fire. He is a big player, and with coach Ricky Ponting behind him, he is going to click soon and a big innings is coming soon. Also, I believe Delhi Capitals are not playing like a compact unit. Other players in the team will also have to take up the responsibility and contribute," said Raina on Cricket Live show on Star Sports.

Agreeing with Raina`s views, former India cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes Pant has to decide how his approach with the bat should be in the upcoming games. "Rishabh Pant will have to decide whether he wants to play full 20 overs or he wants to play the role of a pinch hitter. Captain Pant will have to take a call on what`s in the interest of the team. Pant has the potential to win matches alone but his performance as a batsman hasn`t been up to the mark this year. So, I feel there`s the pressure of being successful as a captain and as a batsman too."